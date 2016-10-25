BRIEF-Starbreeze acquires Visual Effects Studio and Nozon

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Starbreeze acquires Visual Effects Studio and presenz technology creator nozon for 7.1 million euros ($7.7 million)

* Pays for acquisition 4.6 million euros (about 44.6 million swedish crowns) in cash 2.5 million euros in newly issued Starbreeze B-shares.

* In addition, parties have agreed on a capped ten-year earn-out for Nozon founders based on Presenz future financial performance

* During earn-out period, Starbreeze will pay a percentage on certain of its revenues benefitting from Presenz technology

* Says ongoing VFX business of Nozon will have a limited but positive impact on Starbreeze revenue and profit from day one Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9190 euros)