10 months ago
BRIEF-Starbreeze acquires Visual Effects Studio and Nozon
October 25, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Starbreeze acquires Visual Effects Studio and Nozon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Starbreeze acquires Visual Effects Studio and presenz technology creator nozon for 7.1 million euros ($7.7 million)

* Pays for acquisition 4.6 million euros (about 44.6 million swedish crowns) in cash 2.5 million euros in newly issued Starbreeze B-shares.

* In addition, parties have agreed on a capped ten-year earn-out for Nozon founders based on Presenz future financial performance

* During earn-out period, Starbreeze will pay a percentage on certain of its revenues benefitting from Presenz technology

* Says ongoing VFX business of Nozon will have a limited but positive impact on Starbreeze revenue and profit from day one Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

