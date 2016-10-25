BRIEF-Novartis says Entresto sales force's impact to come in 2017

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag Ceo

* Says alcon sales probably to be "flat to down slightly" in q4

* Says generic impact to be less than $3 billion in 2016

* Says unlikely to see impact of expanded entresto sales force until early 2017

* Says no new news on roche stake, nothing new to disclose

* Says constantly scanning for bolt-on acquisitions to strengthen pipeline

* Says redeploying funds from roche sale would be a key criteria in disposal timing

* Says entresto sales increase due to additional sales force attention to cardiologists, treatment guidelines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)