FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Novartis says Entresto sales force's impact to come in 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 25, 2016 / 6:15 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Novartis says Entresto sales force's impact to come in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag Ceo

* Says alcon sales probably to be "flat to down slightly" in q4

* Says generic impact to be less than $3 billion in 2016

* Says unlikely to see impact of expanded entresto sales force until early 2017

* Says no new news on roche stake, nothing new to disclose

* Says constantly scanning for bolt-on acquisitions to strengthen pipeline

* Says redeploying funds from roche sale would be a key criteria in disposal timing

* Says entresto sales increase due to additional sales force attention to cardiologists, treatment guidelines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.