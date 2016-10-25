FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GKN sees 2016 as another year of growth
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 25, 2016 / 6:10 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-GKN sees 2016 as another year of growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc

* Trading update for nine months ended 30 september 2016; management sales increased 21%, including organic sales growth of 2%, in line with expectations.

* Principal markets performed in line with expectations set out in our july results announcement.

* Sales in automotive businesses continue to perform well against market and aerospace division grew in line with our expectations.

* New commercial aerospace programmes continue to ramp-up, although at a slower rate than expected.

* Despite slightly tougher macro-economic environment, group continues to expect 2016 to be another year of growth." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

