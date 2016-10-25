FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Intu Properties launches offering of 350 mln stg convertible bonds
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Intu Properties launches offering of 350 mln stg convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc

* Announces launch of an offering of 350 million stg of guaranteed convertible bonds due 2022 ( "bonds"), with an increase option of up to 50 million stg

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to: . Complete committed pipeline of developments of 212 million stg over next two years

* Refinance 101 million stg drawn on revolving credit facility for 410 million stg acquisition of remaining 50 per cent of Intu Merry Hill in June 2016

* These are expected to be accretive to both earnings and net asset value per share after taking account of offering

* Expected stabilised initial yield on these projects will be in range of 6 per cent and 10 percent

* Intends to use the net proceeds provide sufficient overall financial facilities to enable company to pursue further projects

* BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and HSBC are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners

* UBS Investment Bank is acting as co-bookrunner and Lloyds is acting as co-manager in connection with offering

* Rothschild is acting as adviser to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.