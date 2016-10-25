FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olympic Entertainment 9-month revenue up 17.8 pct y/y
October 25, 2016

BRIEF-Olympic Entertainment 9-month revenue up 17.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Olympic Entertainment Group AS :

* Consolidated sales revenues for 9 months of 2016 amounted to 142.1 million euros ($154.65 million), up 17.8% year on year

* Consolidated EBITDA for 9 months of 2016 amounted to 44.2 million euros, a growth of 51.4% a year before

* Consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of parent company for 9 months of 2016 totalled 23.7 million euros compared to 19.6 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

