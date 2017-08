Oct 25 (Reuters) - Siauliu Bankas AB :

* Earned 38.4 million euros ($41.79 million) of net profit over 9 months of 2016, while group earned 37.0 million euros of net profit

* Activity result for 9 months of 2015 amounted to 16.6 million euros for bank and to 17.2 million euros for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)