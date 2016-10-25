FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-Marine Harvest: John Fredriksen grants chairman option to buy 1 mln shares
October 25, 2016 / 6:45 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Marine Harvest: John Fredriksen grants chairman option to buy 1 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fish farmer Marine Harvest Asa

* The top owner of Marine Harvest, billionaire John Fredriksen's Geveran, has granted Chairman Ole-Erik Leroey's Framar an option to acquire 1,000,000 shares in Marine Harvest

* The premium paid by Framar for the option is NOK 1,000,000. The option may be exercised by Framar once, and only for the full number of shares, between April 24, 2017 and October 24, 2018

* The strike price is set at NOK 163.94 per share, reflecting the last closing price of the Marine Harvest share on the date of the agreement plus a 5 pct annual interest component till maturity

* Marine Harvest shares traded at 148.7 Norwegian crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

