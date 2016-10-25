FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 7:51 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-EFG Hermes to expand into U.S. with permanent New York office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Efg Hermes Holdings Sae

* To expand into U.S. with permanent New York office

* Seeks U.S. Regulatory approval to open permanent office in New York to serve institutional clients in the U.S

* Appoints Karim Baghdady as CEO of EFG Hermes USA

* EFG Hermes and New York-based Auerbach Grayson mutually agreed to end their relationship with immediate effect

* EFG Hermes USA has applied to register as a broker-dealer before the U.S SEC and is in process of becoming a member of FINRA

* Says finalizing entry into Pakistani market

* While co pursues FINRA registration, firm to serve North American clients through temporary chaperone agreement with Brasil Plural Securities Source: (bit.ly/2dELH3N) Further company coverage:

