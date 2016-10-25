FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Ohmangruppen, Nordic Capital offer SEK 37/shr for Swedish online brokerage NordNet
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 6:51 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Ohmangruppen, Nordic Capital offer SEK 37/shr for Swedish online brokerage NordNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - NordNet AB

* Ohmangruppen and Nordic Capital (NNB Intressenter) Fund offers SEK 37/share for online banker and brokerage Nordnet, which values NordNet to SEK 6,476 mln ($726.91 million)

* NNB Intressenter says offer holds a premium of 25 percent from closing price Oct. 24

* NNB Intressenter says Ohmangruppen holds about 62.7 percent of total shares in Nordnet

* NNB Intressenter says Nordic capital holds 4.8 percent of shares in Nordnet For the original story click here: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9089 Swedish crowns) (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.