BRIEF-Ohmangruppen, Nordic Capital offer SEK 37/shr for Swedish online brokerage NordNet

Oct 25 (Reuters) - NordNet AB

* Ohmangruppen and Nordic Capital (NNB Intressenter) Fund offers SEK 37/share for online banker and brokerage Nordnet, which values NordNet to SEK 6,476 mln ($726.91 million)

* NNB Intressenter says offer holds a premium of 25 percent from closing price Oct. 24

* NNB Intressenter says Ohmangruppen holds about 62.7 percent of total shares in Nordnet

* NNB Intressenter says Nordic capital holds 4.8 percent of shares in Nordnet ($1 = 8.9089 Swedish crowns)