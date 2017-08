Oct 25 (Reuters) - Knowit Ab (Publ)

* Q3 EBITA rises 47.0 percent to 36.9 million sek (25.1)

* Q3 net sales 499.9 million sek (453.9)

* Says market conditions favourable in Sweden and Norway

* Says sees some improvement in demand in Finland Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)