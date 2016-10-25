FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Property: Offer to investors in bond with maturity in 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Offers investors in 1,335,000,000 Norwegian crown ($161.71 million) bond with maturity in 2020 compensation of 0.25 pct of notional for not exercising put option resulting from earlier announced change of control event

* Offer is contingent on bondholders controlling a minimum of 950,000,000 crowns

* Compensation will be paid through VPS no later than Nov. 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2553 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

