October 25, 2016 / 7:11 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Nordnet says board will evaluate offer and obtain a fairness opinion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - NordNet AB

* Says board will evaluate offer from NNB Intressenter and obtain a fairness opinion

* Says board has engaged Lenner & Partners as financial advisor and Vinge as legal advisor in relation to offer

* Says Claes Dinkelspiel, Ulf Dinkelspiel and Tom Dinkelspiel, being participants in the Offer, have not participated and will not participate in the Board's processing of or resolutions concerning the Offer

* Says the other members of the Board, Anna Frick, Kjell Hedman, Bo Mattsson, Jaana Rosendahl and Anna Settman, have for the purposes of the Offer appointed Kjell Hedman as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

