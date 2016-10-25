FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ams says mid-term growth will accelerate thanks to Heptagon - conference call
October 25, 2016 / 8:45 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Ams says mid-term growth will accelerate thanks to Heptagon - conference call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ams AG :

* Says mid-term growth will accelerate thanks to Heptagon - conference call call

* About core business in 2017: don't see many changes, projects are or track

* Margin in Q4: certain impact based on write-downs

* Heptagon acquisition: expects return on investment of this CAPEX to be below 3 years

* Dividend policy: there is no change planned

* There are working capital needs for Heptagon

* Largest customer of Heptagon is 80 percent of revenue; there wasn't any negative feedback on the acquisition from this customer

* Believes Heptagon is top three of the market in light sensors Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

