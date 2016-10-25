BRIEF-HDFC Bank Sept-qtr profit up 20 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hdfc Bank Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 34.55 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter net profit was 34.15 billion rupees

* Sept-quarter gross NPA 1.02 percent versus 1.04 percent previous quarter

* Sept-quarter interest earned 170.70 billion rupees versus 147.73 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter provisions 7.49 billion rupees versus 6.81 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter net NPA 0.30 percent versus 0.32 percent previous quarter

* Says Sept quarter NIM 4.2 percent

* Says total capital adequacy ratio 15.4 percent as of Sept 30, 2016

* The profit alert and the Gross NPA alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release at the National Stock Exchange