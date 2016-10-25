FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Prudential Financial raises stake in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance to 49 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Prudential Financial raises stake in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance to 49 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance:

* Prudential Financial, Inc. increases its stake to 49% in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Limited Source text - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) has closed a transaction that increases its ownership in the life insurance joint venture, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Ltd. (DPLI). Under the new agreement, Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd. (PIIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of PFI, a financial services company headquartered in the U.S., has increased its stake in DPLI to 49 percent, the maximum allowed by Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations. PIIH has acquired 12 percent equity stake from Resources Realty Private Limited and 11 percent equity stake from Yardstick Developers Private Limited. DHFL, along with one of its promoters' entities, holds a 51 percent stake. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.