BRIEF-Mondo TV executes license contract with Beijing Xianjiang Yihua Films & TV in China

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes new contract with Beijing Xianjiang Yihua Films & TV for license of TV rights on second season of series Sissi, Young Empress and some further programs in China

* The license includes the so called free and pay TV rights, as well the rights for the exploitation on further digital platforms, and grants the broadcasting rights in the Chinese territory in Mandarin for a period of 39 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)