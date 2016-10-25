BRIEF-Koninklijke Wessanen: anticipates uptick to to weaker pound - conf call

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen NV :
* Weaker pound will have an impact on our business - conf call
* On Germany: sees good growht in drugstore sales - conf call
* On Italy: looking to bring third party projects in house - conf call
* Expects net debt at end of 2016 in range of 25-30 million euros ($27-33 million) - conf call
* On private label decline in Italy: number not to be extrapolated to 2017 - conf call
* On M&A: still looking at number of opportunities - conf call
* On UK: significant part of UK portfolio is sourced outside UK - conf call
* On UK: seeing uptick in costs due to weakness of pound - conf call
* Most of Mrs Crimble products sourced in euros - conf call
