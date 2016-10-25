FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies Sept-qtr consol profit marginally down
October 25, 2016

BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies Sept-qtr consol profit marginally down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hexaware Technologies Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol profit after tax 1.11 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol income from operations 9.04 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 1.07 billion rupees

* Consol profit after tax in sept quarter last year was 1.12 billion rupees; consol income from operations was 8.18 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividend of 1 rupee per share

* Says approved share buyback of up to 1.37 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ej7sUm Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

