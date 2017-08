Oct 25 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj :

* Q3 sales 258.6 million euros ($281.64 million) versus 249 million euros seen in Reuters poll

* Q3 EBIT 92.0 million euros (Reuters poll 69.2 million euros)

* Outlook estimate for 2016 remains unchanged - sees net sales to be slightly higher than in 2015, operating profit ex. possible capital gains to exceed 270 million euros Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)