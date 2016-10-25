BRIEF-Tom Group resolved to cease operation of unit

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tom Group Ltd

* Has resolved to, by end of this year, cease operation of china entertainment television broadcast limited and its subsidiaries

* In connection with cessation of operation of CETV group, steps will be taken to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals and to terminate all relevant existing contracts

* Believes that termination of CETV agreements, cessation of operation of CETV will not have material effect on operation of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )