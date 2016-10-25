FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-IHH Healthcare says Pch Holding to transfer 100% equity interest in Shanghai Gleneagles Hospital Management to Parkway Group Healthcare
October 25, 2016 / 10:05 AM

BRIEF-IHH Healthcare says Pch Holding to transfer 100% equity interest in Shanghai Gleneagles Hospital Management to Parkway Group Healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - IHH Healthcare Bhd :

* PCH Holding Pte.received approval for transfer of 100% equity interest in shanghai gleneagles hospital management to parkway group healthcare

* Transfer at a consideration of rmb6.1 million

* Internal reorganisation will not have any effect on ihh's issued and paid-up share capital and substantial shareholders' shareholdings

* There shall be no material effect on the earnings, net assets or gearing of ihh for the financial year ending 31 december 2016

