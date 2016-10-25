FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills says incorporates Ehaat Limited
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2016 / 10:20 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills says incorporates Ehaat Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

* Promoted Ehaat Limited with the objective of "rural distribution business of consumer products, particularly in rural areas". Source text: [Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company has promoted and incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the name of EHAAT Limited with the objective of "Rural Distribution Business of Consumer Products, particularly in Rural Areas". EHAAT Limited, a Company incorporated under Indian Companies Act, 2013 has been formed with the initial capital of Rs. 10 Lakhs only] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.