FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings Ltd Sept qtr consol profit up about 15 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings Ltd Sept qtr consol profit up about 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - L&T Finance Holdings Ltd

* L&T Finance Holdings Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 2.48 billion rupees

* L&T Finance Holdings Ltd - sept quarter consol income from operations 20.88 billion rupees

* L&T Finance Holdings Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 2.15 billion rupees; consol income from operations was 17.93 billion rupees

* L&T Finance Holdings Ltd - sept quarter average assets under management of investment management business up 35 percent to 326.67 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2dETTRC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.