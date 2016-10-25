BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings Ltd Sept qtr consol profit up about 15 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - L&T Finance Holdings Ltd

* L&T Finance Holdings Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 2.48 billion rupees

* L&T Finance Holdings Ltd - sept quarter consol income from operations 20.88 billion rupees

* L&T Finance Holdings Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 2.15 billion rupees; consol income from operations was 17.93 billion rupees

* L&T Finance Holdings Ltd - sept quarter average assets under management of investment management business up 35 percent to 326.67 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2dETTRC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)