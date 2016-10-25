BRIEF-DuPont says q4 performance materials sales expected to be up low-single-digits percent

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dupont -

* In q4, performance materials sales expected to be up low-single-digits percent

* In q4, expect agriculture sales to be down in the mid-single-digits percent

* In q4, expect industrial biosciences sales comparable with prior year's quarter with volume gains in bioactives, biomaterials

* Q4 nutrition & health sales expected to be up in the low-single-digit percent range with continued strength in probiotics and cultures

* Q4 nutrition & health operating earnings expected to be up in the mid-30 percent range driven by cost savings and volume growth

* Market conditions to remain challenging especially in the middle east and latin america in q4 in nutrition & health

* Expect continued commodity price weakness in the agriculture sector in q4

* Expect continued weakness in oil and gas markets pressuring top line growth in protection solutions in q4