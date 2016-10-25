FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seacor Holdings says sent letter to Gulfmark Offshore's board
October 25, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Seacor Holdings says sent letter to Gulfmark Offshore's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Seacor Holdings Inc -

* Says sent letter to board of directors of Gulfmark Offshore dated October 18, 2016

* Believe Gulfmark can restructure its debt and continue operating independently

* Gulfmark's recent public filings show that it appears to face a liquidity shortfall

* Seacor holdings -"based on reported transactions and broker appraisals, Gulfmark's debt materially exceeds value of its assets"

* Seacor holdings -Gulfmark's board to consider prepackaged reorganization and combination with Seacor Marine Holdings Inc, unit owned offshore marine subsidiary Source text : bit.ly/2eMSnZx Further company coverage:

