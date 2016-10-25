BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc :

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.52

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.47 from continuing operations

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - total revenue for q3 was $1.7 billion, down 2% from prior year

* Qtrly new vehicle revenue was flat

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly used vehicle retail revenue down 1%

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52