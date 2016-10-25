FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc :

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.52

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.47 from continuing operations

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - total revenue for q3 was $1.7 billion, down 2% from prior year

* Q3 earnings per share $1.47 from continuing operations

* Qtrly new vehicle revenue was flat

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly used vehicle retail revenue down 1%

* Qtrly eps from continuing operations of $1.47 per diluted share

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52 Source text bit.ly/2dRVyS9 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.