BRIEF-Bertam alliance bhd says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with PYL Agriculture

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bertam Alliance Bhd :

* Bertam alliance bhd- budaya identiti sdn. bhd. Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with pyl agriculture sdn

* Bertam alliance bhd- agreement for disposal of all that piece of agriculture land for a total consideration of 15.5 million rgt

* Bertam alliance bhd- proceeds from the proposed disposal will be utilised to fund strategic development projects

* Bertam alliance - proposed disposal will not have any effect on the issued and paid up capital of bertam and the shareholding of substantial shareholders

* Bertam alliance - proposed disposal is expected to contribute positively to consolidated net assets, earnings of bertam group

Source text: (bit.ly/2eNHuI0)

