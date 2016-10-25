FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 11:01 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Bertam alliance bhd says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with PYL Agriculture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bertam Alliance Bhd :

* Bertam alliance bhd- budaya identiti sdn. bhd. Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with pyl agriculture sdn

* Bertam alliance bhd- agreement for disposal of all that piece of agriculture land for a total consideration of 15.5 million rgt

* Bertam alliance bhd- proceeds from the proposed disposal will be utilised to fund strategic development projects

* Bertam alliance - proposed disposal will not have any effect on the issued and paid up capital of bertam and the shareholding of substantial shareholders

* Bertam alliance - proposed disposal is expected to contribute positively to consolidated net assets, earnings of bertam group

Source text: (bit.ly/2eNHuI0)

Further company coverage:

