in 10 months
BRIEF-Lexicon reports positive mid-stage data on diabetes drug
October 25, 2016 / 11:30 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Lexicon reports positive mid-stage data on diabetes drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Lexicon reports positive top-line results in phase 2 dose-ranging study for sotagliflozin in patients with type 1 diabetes

* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc - trial met its primary endpoint

* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc says sotagliflozin was generally well tolerated in study

* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc - sanofi is expected to commence phase 3 clinical trials for sotagliflozin in patients with type 2 diabetes this year

* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc- there were no reported deaths in study

* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc - conducting a second pivotal phase 3 clinical trial (intandem2) from which top-line results are expected in december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

