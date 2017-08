Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ihh Healthcare Bhd

* Acibadem Saglik Hizmetleri Ve Ticaret A.S., has on 24 october 2016 acquired 100% equity interest in A Plus Saglik Hizmetleri A.S.

* Ihh healthcare bhd- deal for a total consideration of 8.8 million RGT

* Ihh healthcare bhd- deal for consideration of 8.8 million rgt