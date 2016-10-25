FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-D. E. Shaw & co says it delivered letter of intent to Centerview Partners LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Rothschild, related to Terraform Power
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 11:45 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-D. E. Shaw & co says it delivered letter of intent to Centerview Partners LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Rothschild, related to Terraform Power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc

* D. E. Shaw & co says it delivered letter of intent to Centerview Partners LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Rothschild, related to Terraform Power.

* D. E. Shaw & Co says indicated its interest in a transaction in which D. E. Shaw's affiliate would become operating sponsor of Terraform Power.

* D. E. Shaw & Co says letter of intent is subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence review and the negotiation of definitive agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.