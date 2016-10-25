FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Willowglen MSC Bhd says unit has been awarded contracts by SP Power Assets Ltd
October 25, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Willowglen MSC Bhd says unit has been awarded contracts by SP Power Assets Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Willowglen Msc Bhd :

* Willowglen services pte ltd has been awarded contracts by sp power assets limited

* Willowglen msc bhd- contract valued equivalent to about 8.4 million rgt for the design, supply and installation of radio frequency identification system

* Willowglen msc- awarded contract valued equivalent to about 2.4 million rgt for the design, supply and installation of rfid system to transmission cable tunnel

* Willowglen msc bhd- contract is expected to contribute positively to the group's earnings and net assets per share for fy ending dec. 31 2016 to 2018

Source text: (bit.ly/2fbqbnx)

Further company coverage:

