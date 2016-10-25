FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit down about 83 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 11:31 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit down about 83 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 3.19 billion rupees

* Axis bank ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 16.61 billion rupees

* Sept quarter interest earned 111.59 billion rupees versus 99.60 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter provisions 36.23 billion rupees versus 7.07 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter gross NPA 4.17 percent versus 2.54 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter net NPA 2.02 percent versus 1.08 percent previous quarter

* Under basel iii, total car & tier i car stood at 15.20% and 12.03% respectively.

* Says watch list loans as on september 30, 2016 reduced by 32% quarter on quarter and stood at 137.89 billion rupees

* Says watch list has reduced to 3.5% of customer assets in September 2016, from 5.4% in june 2016

* Sept quarter NIM 3.64 percent

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2eFnYP7 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.