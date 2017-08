Oct 25 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc :

* Announces successful pricing of an offering of 375 mln stg of guaranteed convertible bonds due 2022

* Initial conversion price is 3.7506 stg per share representing a premium of 30 pct above volume weighted average price of shares between launch and pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)