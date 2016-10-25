BRIEF-Debao Property updates on investigations on a Chinese official

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Debao Property Development Ltd

* Business and operations of group are not affected by investigations and will continue as normal

* Debao property development ltd - Yuan Le Sheng been requested by procuratorate to assist in investigations

* During investigations, Yuan Jiajun, will be appointed as alternate director to Yuan Le Sheng

* Debao property development -executive chairman and chief executive officer assisting in investigations on a chinese official by People's Procuratorate of Nanhai District

* Debao property development ltd - procuratorate has not disclosed to company any further details on investigations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: