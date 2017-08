Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Financial Company

* Net income of $147 million for quarter ended september 30, 2016, compared to $179 million for quarter ended september 30, 2015

* Consumer loan and lease originations of $11.2 billion for september quarter

* Net charge-offs were 2.0% of average retail finance receivables for quarter ended September 30, 2016 versus 1.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: