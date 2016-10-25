FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Pentair Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pentair Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pentair Plc :

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations

* Updates its 2016 gaap eps guidance to approximately $2.50 and on an adjusted basis to approximately $3.00.

* Sees fy 2016 sales $4.9 billion

* Anticipates full year 2016 sales of $4.9 billion, or up about 7 percent on a reported basis and down approximately 1 percent on a core basis

* Continues to expect to deliver full year free cash flow of approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income

* "Remain on track for sale of our valves & controls business to be completed at end of this year or early next year"

* Continues to expect to deliver full year free cash flow of approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income

* Updating q4 guidance to reflect ongoing sluggish industrial environment; no longer expect to see typical end of year push on capital spending

* Qtrly net sales $1,210.7 million versus $1,112.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $5.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

