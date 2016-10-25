BRIEF-Horizon Pharma raises full-year 2016 net sales guidance

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon Pharma plc - raises full-year 2016 net sales guidance and confirms full-year 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance
* Horizon Pharma plc sees full-year 2016 net sales approximately $980 to $985 million
* Horizon Pharma - raising net sales guidance on a non-GAAP adjusted basis to approximately $1.045 to $1.050 billion excluding $65 million settlement for fy
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S