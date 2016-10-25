FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Horizon Pharma raises full-year 2016 net sales guidance
October 25, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma raises full-year 2016 net sales guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma plc - raises full-year 2016 net sales guidance and confirms full-year 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance

* Horizon Pharma plc sees full-year 2016 net sales approximately $980 to $985 million

* Horizon Pharma - raising net sales guidance on a non-GAAP adjusted basis to approximately $1.045 to $1.050 billion excluding $65 million settlement for fy

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

