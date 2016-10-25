FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Concordia International announces communication with UK's CMA
October 25, 2016 / 3:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Concordia International announces communication with UK's CMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp :

* Concordia International Corp announces communication with CMA

* CMA's investigation includes matters that pre-date Concordia's ownership of international segment

* CMA confirmed it has not reached a view as to whether there is sufficient evidence of any infringement for it to issue statement of objections

* UK Competition and Markets Authority investigating issues related to UK pharmaceutical sector; co's international segment is part of inquiry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

