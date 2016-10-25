UPDATE 2-Baker Hughes raises cost-cutting target for 2016
Oct 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc bumped up its savings target for 2016 after a tight leash on costs helped the company post a much smaller than expected quarterly loss.
Oct 25 Blackberry Ltd
* Blackberry ltd announced its latest series of android smartphones, DTEK60
* Blackberry ltd says DTEK60 is available to purchase from shopblackberry.com in US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Netherlands for $499
* Blackberry ltd says availability of DTEK60 in additional global channels and countries will be announced in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Oct 25 A British Airways flight from San Francisco to London was diverted to Vancouver after members of the cabin crew became unwell, the airline said on Tuesday.
DETROIT, Oct 25 General Motors Co reported much higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on strong North American truck and SUV sales, calming fears that a U.S. auto market slowdown would dent profitability.