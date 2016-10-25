BRIEF-Bristol-Myers presents new results for opdivo (nivolumab)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :

* New results presented for opdivo (nivolumab) demonstrate encouraging response rate in an expanded population of heavily pre-treated classical hodgkin lymphoma patients

* Safety profile of opdivo consistent with reported data in tumor type, no new clinically meaningful safety signals identified

* says after a median follow-up of 8.8 months, opdivo demonstrated an objective response of 73% overall, median pfs of 11.2 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)