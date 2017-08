Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* Moody's assigns B1 rating to Suriname's global bond offering

* Moody's - Suriname's B1 sovereign rating balances a favorable growth outlook and relatively moderate government debt and interest burdens

* Moody's - Considers Suriname's susceptibility to event risk as 'Moderate (+)', on account of moderate political risk, low government liquidity concerns

Source : (bit.ly/2fbM5ad)