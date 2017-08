Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fair Isaac Corp

* Launching a global effort to provide credit score for consumers and businesses with limited or no credit history

* Will target Turkey, Russia Mexico, India, China and the Philippines for initial launch

* Will develop credit scores for the new markets through a combination of business partnerships, mobile platforms, and cloud-based services