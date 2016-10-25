FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 2:10 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Baker Hughes does not see activity in Gulf Of Mexico getting better until mid-2017 - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc: Conference call

* "We continue to believe that oil prices in the mid to upper 50s are required for sustainable recovery in North America"

* Says holds nearly 50 percent of drilling share in the DJ Basin

* Says does not expect activity in Gulf Of Mexico to get better until mid-2017

* "We need $65 in West Africa, to see a recovery there"

* "Internationally, we need to see oil at $55 for any recovery"

* "We don't expect to have significant direct sales in Q4"

* Says evaluating opportunities to further optimize global manufacturing footprint

* Says in terms of overall size, envision to have a very large business in Russia, "but it will be a hybrid"

* Says picked up over a 100 drilling rigs in Russia over the past 8 months Further company coverage:

