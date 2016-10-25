FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-3M Co says seeing indications of positive movement in U.S. industrial market - Conf call
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 2:30 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-3M Co says seeing indications of positive movement in U.S. industrial market - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - 3M Co

* Says sees 2016 gross share repurchases of $3.5 billion-$4.5 billion, down from $4 billion-$6 billion previously

* Says co is in a good position to bolster growth with or without acquisitions

* Says expects "external growth market" to continue moving sideways in 2017

* Says expects industrial and electronics and energy businesses to have improved growth rates in 2017, compared with 2016

* Says sees pension to be $150 million headwind for 3M for 2017

* 3M CEO Inge Thulin says "We have to wait out for the geopolitical situation to be settled in EMEA region before we start to see some big growth coming back there"

* 3M CEO Inge Thulin says pleased with growth in West Europe in Q3

* 3M CEO Inge Thulin says seeing indications of positive movement in the U.S. industrial market relative to manufacturing Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.