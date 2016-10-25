BRIEF-NTT Docomo's group operating profit seen up 25 pct for H1 - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo's group operating profit appears to have risen 25 percent on year to 580 billion yen ($5.54 billion) for first half ended in September - Nikkei Source text: http://s.nikkei.com/2e7zTTx Further company coverage: