BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals to build a new air separation unit in Ulsan, South Korea
* Air products and chemicals inc says it will build a new large air separation unit (lasu) in ulsan, south korea
Oct 25 Fimbrion Therapeutics Inc:
* Fimbrion - co and GSK to develop novel antibacterial therapy for urinary tract infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air products and chemicals inc says it will build a new large air separation unit (lasu) in ulsan, south korea
* NTT Docomo's group operating profit appears to have risen 25 percent on year to 580 billion yen ($5.54 billion) for first half ended in September - Nikkei Source text: http://s.nikkei.com/2e7zTTx Further company coverage:
* VW still faces ongoing U.S. criminal investigation (Adds VW CEO comment, status of diesels, context on settlement, EPA comment)