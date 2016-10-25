UPDATE 3-P&G profit beats on cost cuts, demand for home care goods
* UK "very challenging and highly promotional", sales down 2 pct
Oct 25 Keycorp
* Expects to achieve full run rate savings (on First Niagara deal) by back half of 2017; will reflect in 2018 results - conf call Further company coverage:
* Cargill unveils Format Solutions as new name for feed formulation business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Oct 25 Billionaire Mohamed Alabbar, one of Dubai's most prominent businessmen, plans a phone messaging service for the Middle East that aims to compete with services such as WhatsApp.