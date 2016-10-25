FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment says Grand Nice International entered sales and purchase agreement
October 25, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment says Grand Nice International entered sales and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Culture Landmark Investment Ltd

* offeror entered into spa I with vendor I

* offeror has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares I

* Offeror entered into spa II with vendor II

* deal consideration for spa I of hk$106.1 million

* share offer price of hk$0.33 for each share under share offer

* Spa ii for a total consideration of hk$29 million

* application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On oct. 26

* vendor I is Cheng and vendor II is Idea Elite Investments Limited

* offeror is Grand Nice International Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

