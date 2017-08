Oct 25 (Reuters) - Attica Bank SA :

* Says is ready to issue a 0.38 billion euros ($412.76 million) bond loan, guaranteed by the Greek state

* Says bond loan to be used a cover in refunding actions under the Eurosystem

