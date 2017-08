Oct 25 (Reuters) - Kerlink Sas :

* Q3 revenue 4.0 million euros ($4.35 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Confirms it will achieve a net result close to breakeven in the second half of the year Source text: bit.ly/2eG5kqF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)