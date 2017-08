Oct 25 (Reuters) - SEB SA :

* 9-Month sales: 3,368 million euros ($3.67 billion), +3.9 pct as reported and +6.2 pct like-for-like

* Aims at achieving in full year 2016 a 6 pct organic sales growth and an increase of 15% of its operating result from activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)